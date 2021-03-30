Six schoolchildren killed in accident near Khairpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Six schoolchildren died when a speeding passenger van ran them over in Kot Lalu area of Khairpur district Monday. According to police, three of the children died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the loss of life and ordered an inquiry into the incident.