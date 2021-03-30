close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
AFP
March 30, 2021

Czech billionaire dies in Alaska

World

AFP
March 30, 2021

PRAGUE: Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic’s wealthiest person with a fortune topping $13 billion, died aged 56 in a helicopter crash in Alaska, his spokeswoman said on Monday. Kellner, who meticulously guarded his privacy, owned the financial, telecommunications, engineering and insurance PPF Group, which employs 94,000 people worldwide.

