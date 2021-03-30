Coronavirus cases increasing in Malakand Division

MINGORA: Malakand Division Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam chaired a meeting here on Monday to review situation of the third coronavirus wave in the district.

Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Saleem and Medical Superintendent of the Saidu Hospital Dr Naeem Awan and other officials attended the meeting.

The participants reviewed the situation emerging after the third wave of Covid19 pandemic and the arrangements at the hospitals. MS Saidu Sharif Hospital Dr. Naeem Awan gave a detailed briefing on the arrangements and situation at the Saidu Sharif Hospital.

The district health officer briefed the meeting about the special facilities and resources made available for Covid-19 patients in the entire district. It was informed that the tally of the patients infected with Covid19 is continuously increasing and the demand for oxygen cylinders in hospitals is going up.

Keeping in view the situation, the supply of oxygen in the hospitals has been increased and the tehsil hospitals have also been placed on high alert. It was informed that most of the patients are being brought to Saidu Sharif Hospital due to which the burden on the hospital is increasing.

The Malakand Division Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam issued orders to ensure timely supply of oxygen keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus patients and to utilize all resources in this regard.

The senior official directed the District Health Office and district administration to fully cooperate with the hospitals in this regard. He said that the doctors and staff of the hospitals have been performing their duties diligently since the very beginning and the administration was always available to help them in this situation. The commissioner said with coordinated efforts we have been able to control the situation during the first and second waves and the same spirit will be repeated.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with doctors and staff of the hospitals in this difficult time and ensure adherence to the standard operating procedures issued by the government.