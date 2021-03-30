Pak, Qatar navies conduct joint exercise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) ships Alamgir and Azmat during overseas deployment visited port Hamad in Doha, Qatar, and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II with Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

Upon arrival in Doha, the PN ships were warmly welcomed by senior officers of QENF and defence attaché of Pakistan, said a PN news release received here on Monday.During the visit Mission Commander of PN Flotilla called on various dignitaries of the host country. Besides, the planning and coordination of bilateral exercise was undertaken with QENF and Qatar Emiri Air Forces (QEAF) officers.

On completion of the port visit, the bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II was undertaken between PN and QENF ships Huwar, Damsah and Kaan along with QEAF aircraft.

The exercise was aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance naval collaboration and interoperability among the two navies. According to the statement, participation in

exercise Asad Al Bahr-II is a manifestation of PN’s resolve to work with friendly navies to promote peace and security in the region.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close friendly ties and cordial relations.Port visit by PN ships followed by Exercise Asad Al Bahr-II is expected to contribute in further enhancing bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.