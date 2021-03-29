Coronavirus claims 18 lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus seemed to be out of control as it claimed 18 lives on Sunday, the highest number of fatalities caused by the viral infection in a single day since outbreak of the second wave in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also, the viral infection infected 922 people in the province, also the highest number of people ever tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day.

Of the 18 fatalities, Peshawar reported 5, Kohat and Haripur 3 each, Swabi and Swat 2 each, while Buner, Bajaur and Abbottabad recorded one death each.

With five more losses, the number of fatalities in Peshawar has reached 1216. Peshawar has lost the highest number of people to coronavirus in the province.

Of the positive cases, Peshawar reported 330 cases, Swabi 104, Nowshera 57, Dir Lower 54, Swat 52, Mardan 38, Haripur 36, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Buner 30 each, Kohat 29, Malakand 24, Upper Dir 18, Khyber 17, Dera Ismail Khan 16, and Bannu has reported 15 cases.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar district administration brought more localities in the city under smart lockdown and restricted movements in the areas due to high number of positive cases reported from those areas.