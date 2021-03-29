JUP-N leaders condemn Aurat March

MARDAN: Office-bearers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) on Sunday condemned Women’s March and said that it is against the Constitution of Pakistan and the principles of Islam. A ceremony was held at the residence of former nazim of union council Bharicham in connection of the 72nd foundation day of JUP-N where Pir Jamaluddin, Noor Hakeem Jalani and others spoke to the participants.

The function was presided over by Haji Siddique, central leader of JUP-N and chairman of Central Milad Committee. JUP-N workers from Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and Nowshera districts participated in the event.

The speakers said that the word "Islamic" with Pakistan in the Constitution of Pakistan defines that Muslim will be on key positions.They also said that that the rights given to women by Islam were never given to them by any other religion. They added that if the authorities do not stop the obscenity being spread in the name of the Women’s March, people would be forced to take the law into their own hands.