No facilities

Despite being the largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan is deprived of the basic facilities. The province is rich in minerals, but doesn’t have electricity in most areas. Its rate of unemployment is quite high. Also, its education sector is in dismal condition. More than a half of the province’s population live below the poverty line.

The rate of inflation is increasing rapidly, which is hurting people’s purchasing power. The Balochistan government needs to take adequate steps to ensure that the province’s residents have access to the basic facilities.

Mahganj Hameed

Turbat