Last week, the government awarded the Pride of Performance to prominent personalities from different fields. Congratulations to all the recipients. However, there wasn’t any person from the field of agriculture. The country’s close to 70 percent population is either directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. One of the reasons for poor living standards in rural areas is the low productivity of most farms as they are not following scientific farming methods.

It is hoped that from the next year, the government will recognise the services of those researchers, businessmen, progressive farmers and social activists who are working to bring change to rural areas.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad