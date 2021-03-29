Fighting Covid-19

Pakistan has started its vaccination programme. However, there are so many people, including health workers and senior citizens, who don’t want to get vaccinated. They wrongly believe that the vaccine has dangerous side effects. This mindset is the direct result of widespread rumours about the vaccine. People need to understand that the virus is not going anywhere.

We need to get ourselves vaccinated and keep following all SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

Rehana Rafique

Peshawar

*****

Every person who thinks that the Covid-19 vaccine is not effective should reply to the following questions. Why were healthcare workers vaccinated against the virus? Why did Prime Minister Imran Khan receive his first dose of the vaccine? People want to get rid of the virus, but they don’t want to follow SOPs or get themselves vaccinated. It will be nearly impossible for the authorities to control the spread of the virus. At present, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. If people want to be safe, they should strictly follow SOPs and cooperate with the authorities.

Many people are not taking the virus seriously. It is very important for people to follow SOPs. ‘Prevention is better than cure’ as the saying goes.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana