‘Stray bullet’ kills woman in Golimar

A married woman died at hospital after a stray bullet hit her at her house in Saleh Muhammad Goth in the old Golimar area on Sunday, said the Pak Colony police. The woman’s family took her to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she died. The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Noor Jahan, wife of Wali.

Quoting the family, the police said the woman was carrying out ablution for the Fajr prayers in the courtyard of the house when the stray bullet hit her in the head. However, the police said they were investigating the circumstances in which the horrific incident took place.

Separately, a man died in mysterious circumstances in Essa Nagri area on Sir Shah Suleman Road within the limits of the PIB Colony Police Station.

The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Ghani. Police said the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was shot and injured in a firing incident that took place in Qasba Colony within the Pirabad police remits. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The injured boy was identified as 13-year-old Salman, son of Shafiq.

Rickshaw driver kills himself

An elderly rickshaw driver apparently committed suicide on Sunday by setting himself on fire in the North Karachi area. According to police, the body of the elderly man was found at a house located near Do-Minute Chowrangi in North Karachi. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 65-year-old Zafar Iqbal, son of Naseer.

Police said the deceased lived in a rented house and also used to run a rented rickshaw. They added that his wife and daughter were seriously ill and he had borrowed lot of money for their treatment and was unable to repay the money, due to which he ended his life by setting fire to himself. Further investigations are under way.