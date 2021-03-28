EFU Life recognizes the Champions

lAHORE: EFU Life recently held their Annual Sales Conference in Lahore. It is the flagship event of the year, recognizing the performance and achievements of the distribution channels.

Inspite of a difficult year for most businesses locally and worldwide due to the pandemic, the Company further strengthened both its top line and bottom line. This year’s conference was a tribute to the hard work and ccommitment of the sales teams that stood the test of time. It was a reminder that with courage and passion one can be unstoppable and achieve success no matter what the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rafique Bhimjee, Chairman EFU Life said “2020 was a challenging year not only for us and the insurance industry, but the pandemic led to a global impact where businesses have struggled to sustain themselves in these unprecedented times. We remained strong in these challenging times in our resolve to look after members of our EFU Life family and to continue to serve our clients. We further reinforce our commitment to serve our clients by providing them with diverse and affordable financial planning solutions to meet the need of every household of Pakistan.”

Today the Company has over 10,000 consultants & managers, with the largest sales force in the private life insurance industry. In 2020 the Company maintained the top ranking with 168 sales consultants qualifying for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).***