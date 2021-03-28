tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Muhammad Tariq Khan, former manager of Habib Bank and son of late Wing Commander M. Yousuf, resident of Defence Society Peshawar, passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.
His funeral will proceed from H# 26, St# 6, Sector G DHA 2 Islamabad. Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today at Masjid-e-Noor sector G DHA 2 after Zuhr prayers.