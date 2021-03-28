PESHAWAR: Muhammad Tariq Khan, former manager of Habib Bank and son of late Wing Commander M. Yousuf, resident of Defence Society Peshawar, passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

His funeral will proceed from H# 26, St# 6, Sector G DHA 2 Islamabad. Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today at Masjid-e-Noor sector G DHA 2 after Zuhr prayers.