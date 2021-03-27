Two ‘robbers’ killed in encounter

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two alleged dacoits were killed in an ‘encounter’ with Sadr police on Friday. Reportedly, four bandits shot at and injured Muhammad Suleman, a villager of Toba Tek Singh, when they intercepted him and he resisted them near Chak 293/JB Bhangwan. Meanwhile, a police party chased them and near Chak 519/GB the robbers opened fire at the police party and the police retaliated the firing. When the fire stopped, two bodies of bandits were found while their accomplices escaped taking the benefit of darkness. In a press conference, district police spokesperson Attaullah said both the bandits were shot dead by their accomplices.

SCHOOL SEALED FOR WEEK: The district health authority Friday sealed the government middle school of Gojra Chak 279/JB, Darapur for one week after the detection of Covid-19 in a teacher and two students. According to an official, random swab samples of students were sent to Faisalabad Allied Hospital laboratory and the reports of school teacher Nusrat Perveen and eight-grade students Kinza and Ayesha were positive for the virus. They all had quarantined themselves at their homes.