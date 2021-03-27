PIMA concerned over import of COVID vaccine by private sector

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

Islamabad: The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed deep concern over the government’s decision to allow private sector import of Covid vaccines, uncontrolled price of the vaccines, and a slowdown in the vaccination process. The Islamic Medical Association has called for steps to ensure import of vaccines by the government sector alone.