Sat Mar 27, 2021
PIMA concerned over import of COVID vaccine by private sector

March 27, 2021

Islamabad: The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed deep concern over the government’s decision to allow private sector import of Covid vaccines, uncontrolled price of the vaccines, and a slowdown in the vaccination process. The Islamic Medical Association has called for steps to ensure import of vaccines by the government sector alone.

