Salim Bokhari’s wife passes away

ISLAMABAD: Wife of Salim Bokhari, former editor The News and mother-in-law of Amir Siddique, Page-Maker Incharge, The News, died after a prolonged illness on Sunday. Her funeral prayers will be held today (Saturday) at 2.00 p.m. at her residence and later will be buried at H-11 Graveyard. Address: House No 242, Street No 18, Rawal Town, Islamabad. Cell: 0300-8474635