Promoting tourism

Yesterday, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat. This step will help the government promote tourism in Swat. However, according to some media reports, PIA is planning to ground its six ATR aircraft by August. If this happens, how will the airline manage the weekly flights to Swat?

To deal with this situation, the aviation authorities can take help from China’s aircraft leasing industry to ensure that Gilgit-, Swat- and Chitral-bound flights aren’t affected. This step will prove to be quite beneficial for the country’s aviation sector.

Nauman Khan

Swat