Rumours about 'ambitious' Savannah Guthrie dismissed

The kidnappers are not going to destroy Savannah's career

A Hollywood expert has dismissed rumours about US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie following the abduction of her mother Nancy earlier this month.

There were rumours, Savannah would never return to her show ‘Today’.

However, the sources close to the US TV host has dismissed the rumours, saying Savannah is finally planning her return to the Today show.

The Radar Online, citing Hollywood expert Rob Shuter, reveals: "These stories never made sense to me that she wouldn't come back. And I know Savannah. I've been on that show 40, 50 times. I've hung out with her in a social environment. She's really ambitious.”

“You don't get to be in that chair. You don't get to start in local TV and work your way up to the Today show chair without really wanting it. She wants this," he shared during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's podcast The Nerve.

"And more importantly, her mom really wanted it, too."

The expert went on saying he's heard Savannah could be returning in "two to three weeks" as Hoda Kotb will still be filling in for her next week.

"She's coming back," Rob claimed on the podcast.

He further said, "She's in that chair. She's not leaving it. And if she did, these monsters, these terrorists, I would say, win, and she will not let that happen.”

Rob said Nancy's kidnappers might have destroyed her family, however, “They are not going to destroy her career."

"You can love your family, and you can love your job," he continued. "You don't have to pick either. Savannah will be back on that show."