Aly Michalka reveals why she turned down offer to star in 'Hannah Montana'

Aly Michalka has finally revealed why she turned down the offer to star in Hannah Montana.

For those unversed, the 36-year-old actress was the first choice for the character Hannah in the hit Disney Channel series, but ultimately singer Miley Cyrus secured the role.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Just Trish podcast, Aly said, “I know it was soon after Phil [of the Future] wrapped and they were looking for the next shows, and I think at that point I was almost 16 and a half, maybe 17. So, definitely older than Miley [Cyrus] was probably at that time."

The Cow Belles star further said, “I don’t know, I just felt like it didn’t make sense. I think it was all meant to be the way it is. And this is for so many projects. Like, you look at people that were originally supposed to be cast in it and then it goes to someone else and you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s so weird.’ But that was supposed to be that way."

"Um, so I feel like yeah, there’s no regrets there. I just didn’t, I don’t know. For whatever reason, I didn’t feel like I I needed to spend more time at the channel at that point. And I felt like I had done what I kind of needed to at the channel and was looking for, you know, different projects," she continued, as per Just Jared.

Aly added, “I think at that point too, I had done, you know, a show where, although it doesn’t even actually seem that long. It was, I think, we did two seasons, so it was like two-ish years, you know, plus the pilot or whatever. So it was like maybe contractually like three years of having been on the show."