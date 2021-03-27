One more succumbs to Covid-19 in Sindh as 293 more test positive

Covid-19 has claimed one more life in Sindh in the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,487. In the meantime, 249 patients infected by the novel coronavirus remained under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 249 patients was said to be critical with 39 of them put onto life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. The CM said that in addition to one more death in the province, 293 new cases emerged after 11,134 tests were conducted. He added that the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh has been 1.7 per cent.

Shah explained that the diagnosis of 293 cases against 11,134 samples constituted a 2.6 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,253,184 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 264,354 cases were diagnosed, of which 96.7 per cent or 255,511 patients had recovered, including 112 during the previous 24 hours.

He said there were currently 4,356 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 4,070 were in home isolation. According to the CM, of the 293 new cases, 128 were detected from Karachi, including 61 from District East, 37 from District South, 14 from District Central, nine from District Malir, five from District Korangi and two from District West.