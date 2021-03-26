PIA flights to Saidu Sharif from 26th

LAHORE: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote domestic tourism, the PIA is operating flights to Saidu Sharif from March 26.

The PIA will initially operate two flights per week from Lahore and Islamabad to Saidu Sharif, the capital city of Swat. A meeting was held on Wednesday to review arrangements for the flight operations to Saidu Sharif. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik met Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed. The minister appreciated the PIA efforts for resumption of flights and extended full support to the PIA.

This is indeed a historic moment as flights are being resumed to Saidu Sharif after more than a decade as the airport was closed due to a law and order situation.

Arshad Malik has instructed the airline's Marketing, Flight Services and Passenger Handling Divisions to provide best services to the passengers of these flights as well as all other PIA flights. He expressed his confidence in the PIA marketing team and other departments to make this destination a success.