Fri Mar 26, 2021
March 26, 2021

Three Indian troops killed in Srinagar attack

March 26, 2021

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), three Indian troops were killed and several others injured in an attack here on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, unidentified gunmen fired at a group of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Lawaypura area of Srinagar, killing three troops and injuring several others.

After the attack, Indian troops and policemen cordoned off the area and launched search operations .

