LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday postponed hearing against the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz until further notice.

The hearing, slated for today (Friday), was postponed in view of the third wave of Covid-19. According to a late Thursday statement issued by the NAB, a high level meeting was held in which Maryam Nawaz’s March 26 appearance and the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC)’s directions regarding third wave of the Covid-19 in the country were discussed.

The meeting discussed the directives regarding the strong wave of Covid-19 and it was informed that the gathering of all kinds of crowds had been completely banned by the NCOC. Maryam Nawaz’s last appearance before the NAB was also discussed in which stones were pelted at the NAB Lahore building which was tantamount to obstructing the NAB investigation, the NAB stated.

An FIR of illegal conduct had also been registered by the police station concerned. Pursuant to Section 31 (a) of the NAB Act, non-cooperation, obstruction or misleading in the investigation of the NAB is punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years, the NAB said.

The bureau further stated that it had shown great patience so far and notices were sent to Maryam Nawaz for the second time for March 26 to appear before the NAB investigation teams.

However, keeping in view the instructions of the NCOC and in the public interest, the NAB has decided in principle that accused Maryam Nawaz's appearance in NAB Lahore should be postponed. A new date will be announced later in due course, it added.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday rejected a plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to stop PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from bringing political workers along with her on Friday (today) during her appearance in two inquiries.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, observed that the law would take its course if any illegal act took place. NAB Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari argued that the petition had been filed for implementation of Article 5 of the Constitution, which required every citizen to be obedient to the law.

Justice Dogar observed that the state was responsible to protect citizens and maintain law and order, as there was a law to deal with any illegal act. “Why have you brought this issue to the court? Why this court is being dragged in a political matter?” the judge asked the prosecutor.

Bukhari stated that the NAB wanted the court to direct Maryam Nawaz to obey the law as required under the Constitution. “Do not involve courts in such matters and let the state perform its duty. Do you think the state is not aware of its responsibility if someone acts against the law?” Justice Dogar asked the prosecutor.

The judge advised the prosecutor to approach the deputy commissioner if there were issues related to security. Bukhari pointed out that the Rangers had been summoned to protect the NAB offices.

“It is up to the state whether to deploy Rangers or army. Under what law this court can pass an order in this matter?” asked the judge. The bench disposed of the petition and asked the NAB to deal with the matter on its own. The petition contended that the bureau had summoned Maryam for March 26 in two inquiries pending against her.

It said at a previous appearance on Aug 11, 2020, the respondent had gathered political workers outside the NAB offices to deliberately hamper proceedings and created a law and order situation.

The workers attacked the police team and tried to break the barriers placed outside the Bureau offices, said the petition. It stated that the respondent, this time, also announced appearing before the investigation team along with the workers of 10-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Maryam said the NAB should take action against the ‘selected’ prime minister who met with his ministers in violation of corona SOPs. She said this while answering a question that the NAB had withdrawn its call-up notice issued to her due to spread of corona.

She also thanked Jahanzeb Jamaldini, a representative of Akhtar Mengal who met her Jatti Umrah and announced the support of his party for Azam Nazir, PML-N candidate for the slot of leader of the opposition in the Senate.

Jahanzeb Jamaldini said he was sent by Sardar Akhtar Mengal. He said every party in PDM wanted to improve the working of PDM and to bring it to a better level once again. He announced that their senators will vote for the PML-N’s candidate as opposition leader in the Senate.

Maryam also introduced Azam Nazir as the PML-N candidate. Answering a question, Maryam said those in power had every freedom. She said she had already said that she would not be an easy prey for the NAB.

“Imran Khan is using the NAB against his political rivals,” she said, adding the nation had seen that how much they had obeyed the law. She also thanked the people for supporting her and also thanked PDM and all parties for expressing solidarity with her.

“I want to tell NAB that your time has passed. You are a political and vengeful institution. In whichever case I was called, you kept me in detention for 48 days,” she said, adding that she will definitely bring details of those days into the notice of the people.

She asked if she was needed to be called after a year and a half. She said the NAB went to the court on the pretext that she was making statements against institutions. “Who has made NAB as a watchdog of the institutions?” she questioned.

“Do not use NAB to threat Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif,” she said, adding that people were celebrating the postponement of Daska election and a detailed decision was yet to come. Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday announced cancellation of PDM’s rally scheduled for today (Friday) in connection with the appearance of Maryam Nawaz at the NAB office.

In a press statement, Sanaullah thanked people, party workers and PDM leaders for showing solidarity with Maryam. He said the PDM and the PML-N had decided that every tactic of oppression would be answered. He said the alliance of people and political activists had proved that they had the power to turn the tide.