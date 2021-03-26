Five wounded in Karak clash

KARAK: Five persons sustained injuries when two rival groups exchanged fire and pelted stone at each other over an enmity outside the district courts here on Thursday.

Police said the fighting started when Aamir Usman, a resident of Saikot, and his other family members were coming out of the court premises and the members of the rival group opened firing on them. Later, they started fistfight and also hurled stones at one another. As a result, five persons identified as Zaman, Aamir Usman, and Bahader Zaman, residents of Saikot, and Sohail Muhammad and Zainullah, residents of Shobli Banda, sustained injuries.

They were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Police arrested five accused including three injured persons on the spot and registered an FIR of the incident in Karak Police Station against the members of rival groups.