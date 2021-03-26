Asif Ali shines in practice match

LAHORE: Right-handed batsman Asif Ali scored 95 runs in an intra-squad practice match ahead of the South Africa series.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Asif said this innings boosted his morale. “I managed to score runs today and that really gave me confidence,” he said.

“These sort of scenario-based practice matches help us a lot. I will try to continue this performance and win matches for my team,” he added.

“Misbah Bhai told us to play like this is an international match,” he said.

Earlier, Babar Azam-led Team Green beat Sarfraz Ahmed’s Team White by two runs after an exciting competition in the second practice 50-overs match ahead of South Africa here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 112 runs to help Team Green score 356-8 in 50 overs. Fakhar Zaman smashed 58 runs. Babar contributed 48. Imam-ul-Haq made 34. Faisal Akram and Mohammad Hafeez bagged two wickets each.

While chasing a revised total of 320 runs, Team White fell just three runs short after playing 47.5 overs. Asif Ali smashed 95 runs for Team White. Abdullah Shafique shined with 62.

Saud Shakeel and Sharjeel Khan scored 36 and 19 runs, respectively. Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Shah Afridi took three scalps each for Team Green.