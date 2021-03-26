BAFL launches gold financing

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah (BAFL) has partnered with Goldfin, a leading gold financing company, to introduce a new financing option for its Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector consumers, a statement said on Thursday.

The bank said it recognised the growing demand for financing opportunities in the market in the post-covid environment, especially within the SME space.

“This partnership establishes a channel for SMEs to avail market-competitive rates and secure their liquidity. It also aligns with the bank’s vision to be a market leader and introduce innovative and efficient services for the benefit of its customers,” the BAFL statement said.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, and Nadeem Hussain, CEO and Founder of Goldfin, signed the agreement at the bank’s head office in a ceremony.

“This partnership will allow the bank to support its customers in raising finances and growing their business,” it said.