‘NAB’s performance draws global acclaim’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau said that the Bureau under the leadership of its Chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, is the focal organization of Pakistan under United National Conventions against corruption.

In a statement on Sunday, the NAB stated that country's apex anti-corruption organization, NAB is not only a role model for Pakistan but also for entire SAARC countries as it was unanimously elected as Chairman of the SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which is great achievement of Pakistan. “The performance of NAB has been lauded by SAARC members including India,” the NAB announcement stated. Owing to outstanding performance of NAB, reputed national and International organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB’s performance, its handout said. According to a survey of Gillani and Gallup Pakistan 59 people have confidence in NAB. Pakistan is the only country with whom China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the eradication of corruption, the NAB stated. Both the countries are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Coordination projects.

The NAB’s statement stated that it is the only anti-corruption organization in Pakistan which since its inception has recovered Rs. 714 billion. “The recovery had made possible to return the money taken away from hundreds of affectees and some government departments, besides all the recovered amount was deposited in the national exchequer,” reflecting excellent performance of NAB. The organization is determined to eradicate corruption which is the mother of all evils and is a major hurdle in Pakistan’s development, it said

The NAB, it stated has devised a National Anti Corruption Strategy which has been widely acknowledged as the most effective strategy for eradication of corruption. NAB has introduced the combined investigation Team (CIT) system consisting of one senior, one junior Investigation officer, additional director as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert and forensic expert under the supervision of Director and DG concerned to benefit from the collective wisdom. Besides, the NAB stated has its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy where officers are imparted training on modern lines toinvestigate cases of money laundering and white collar crime cases. The NAB, also has its own state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in Rawalpindi for scrutinizing documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data etc. “There is an Anti-Money Laundering Cell in the NAB headquarters as well as witness handling cells in all the regions to improve the standard and quality of investigations,” the NAB statement stated.

The NAB has time and again reiterated that it has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group and its affiliation is only with the state of Pakistan. The NAB is mandated with the eradication of corruption and to recover money from the corrupt elements. “It is also being reiterated that NAB will not bow down under any propaganda campaign, criticism and the law will take its own course of action,” the statement stated. The NAB is a people-friendly institution that ensures protecting the self-esteem of everyone. Conveying impression otherwise to the public through incorrect and misleading media reporting is against the law against which the anti graft organization will take legal recourse.