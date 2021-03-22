LHC hears Babar’s plea today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court today (Monday) will take up petition of Pakistan’s cricket captain Babar Azam challenging an order by a sessions’ court directing the FIA to register a case against him under the cybercrime law on a complaint of a woman.

In the petition, the cricketer contended through a counsel that the impugned order passed by an additional district & sessions judge was against the law. He asked the high court to set aside the order.

The lower court had issued the impugned order on a plaint of Hamiza Mukhtar accusing Babar Azam and others of hurling death threats in whatsApp messages through different mobile numbers.

The woman said she had been facing continuous blackmailing that the suspects would upload her fake pictures on social media if she did not accept their demands.

The FIA in its report filed with the court said the cricketer did not appear before the investigating officer; however, his elder brother appeared and sought time on behalf of his younger brother for recording of statement.

“Since, regular inquiry has been commenced with respect to the complaint of the petitioner. Thus, respondent (FIA) is directed to proceed further with respect to registration of FIR against the culprits within the stipulated time after committing legal formalities,” said the sessions’ court in the order.

The woman previously levelled allegations of miscarriage/abortion and deceitful intercourse on false assurance of marriage against the cricketer. She accused Azam of maintaining illicit relations and making false promises of marriage. She also alleged that she got pregnant in 2015 with a baby of Babar Azam but on his wish she went for an abortion. Later, they reportedly reached reconciliation.