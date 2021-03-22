Boy dies in celebratory firing at marriage ceremony

KASUR: A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in the firing made into the air during a Mehndi ceremony near Kot Asa Singh village on the outskirts of Kasur. The celebrations ahead of the marriage of one Zahid’s were going on when two guests, Pervez and Tariq, fired shots into the air. As a result, a bullet hit 14-year-old Anis and killed him. Khadian police registered a case on the report of the victim’s uncle Rozdar Khan.

Girl abducted: A young girl was abducted by unidentified abductors near Mohalla Chaudhryyan, Mustafaabad. The 18-year-old girl (Z) went to study at a college but did not return home. Her family suspected that she was abducted by someone. Mustafaabad police registered a case.

House, shop looted: Dacoits looted a house and shop here. Four dacoits entered Abdul Razzaq’s house and took away Rs 200,000 in cash, three tola gold jewellery and other valuables. Another man, Sohail Shabbir, informed police that an armed dacoit entered his shop near Peruwala Road, Defense Dam and snatched Rs 4.5 lakh from him at the gunpoint. The dacoit also fired into the air to spread panic. Robbers took away six goats in a car at Chunian Road, Sadr Patoki.

Dacoits took away Rs 800,000 from one Imtiaz’s kiln at Meer Muhammad near Raja Jang.

CharAs seized from woman: Raja Jang police seized charas from the possession of a woman drug dealer. Police raided Mouza Mir Muhammad on a tip-off and seized 830 gram charas from the possession of the alleged drug dealer, Balqis. A case was also registered.

Four gamblers held: Khadian police arrested four gamblers while they were gambling near Verum Road. Police raided the place on a tip-off and arrested the accused, including Imran, Arif, Irfan. Police seized stake money and registered a case.