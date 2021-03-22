close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2021

63 outlets sealed

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: The district administration continued its operation against violators of Corona SOPs and sealed over 63 businesses besides implementing heavy fines here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz said a total of 63 shops, stores and marriage halls were sealed and fines of Rs37,000 were imposed. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi imposed fines of Rs37,000 on three marriage halls, 13 shops and stores and six shops and stores. Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed 8 shops and stores, 3 restaurants and 13 marriage halls.

