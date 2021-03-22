63 outlets sealed

LAHORE: The district administration continued its operation against violators of Corona SOPs and sealed over 63 businesses besides implementing heavy fines here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz said a total of 63 shops, stores and marriage halls were sealed and fines of Rs37,000 were imposed. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi imposed fines of Rs37,000 on three marriage halls, 13 shops and stores and six shops and stores. Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed 8 shops and stores, 3 restaurants and 13 marriage halls.