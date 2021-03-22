The country was barely on its feet when the third wave of the coronavirus arrived in the country and paused all activities. This time, the strain of the virus is even more lethal and is expected to cause even more damage.

The authorities are requested to take the virus seriously and take necessary steps to contain its spread.

Muhammad Kaleem

Mardan

*****

In view of the third wave of the virus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to impose smart lockdowns in high-risk areas to flatten the curve. At present, the country’s positivity rate is around eight percent. In Punjab, the number of daily cases is in thousands. Even though the authorities have started the vaccination program, there are so many people, including a large number of healthcare workers, who are reluctant to get vaccinated. At present, the country is administering a little over 10,000 doses on a daily basis. On the other hand, Bangladesh is administering more than 67,000 doses daily. It shows that the country has to make extra efforts to fight against the virus and keep its citizens safe.

The NCOC and the other responsible authorities must not ignore this important matter and take every step to get rid of the misinformation that is stopping people from getting vaccinated.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi