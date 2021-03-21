Authorities directed to address ITI train issues

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has directed the officers concerned to address all the issues related to operation of Istanbul-Tehran and Islamabad (ITI) train.

Chairing a meeting at Railway Headquarters here, Pakistan Railways secretary/chairman inquired about the current situation, problems and future difficulties with regard to the resumption of the train. He directed that all the issues should be resolved on a priority basis. He directed the Railway Police to ensure safety to the important train and also issued instructions to other authorities to ensure security as well. The meeting also reviewed the track condition, rolling stock and availability of locomotives.

The Pakistan Railways team operating the ITI train was asked to contact the Economic Cooperation Organisation Secretariat immediately.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, Ministry of Railways Additional Secretary Arif Anwar Baloch, Acting Additional General Manager Traffic Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, Chief Marketing Manager Kashif Rashid Yousafani, DG Planning Amir Ali Baloch, DG Operations Imran Hayat, DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar, DIG Headquarters Waqar Abbasi and Director Commercial PRFTC Jamshed Alam.