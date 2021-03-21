Cheques distributed among cops

LAHORE : CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed welfare grant cheques among police personnel and their family members here on Saturday.

Cheques for financial assistance included scholarships, pensions, medical assistance and dowry funds.

The CCPO said that welfare of police officers and officials, their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs is top priority.

Lahore police have established special ‘Welfare Eye’ Wing in CCPO office in this regard and deputed focal persons in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families, he said and added that any negligence and delay tactics in matters of welfare of police employees will not be tolerated at any cost. The issuance of welfare grants to police employees and their family members on regular basis in ensured, he added.

He said in the year 2020 total amount of Rs35 crore was distributed among the police personnel and their families under the heads of financial assistance, martyr funds, group insurance, scholarships and dowry fund. He distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates (CC-1) among police officers and officials for best performance to control crime and better service delivery to public.

The cash rewards and commendation certificates (CC-I) were distributed among police officers and officials including DSP CIA Hussain Haider, SHOs Maqsood Gujjar, Shabbir Awan, Waqar Hussain, Inspector Tahir Hussain, Sub Inspector Tahir Hussain, Tamur Abbas, Constables Shehbaz, Shahid Mahmood, Izhar ul Haq and others.