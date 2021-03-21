Governor approves appointments to varsities

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, as the chancellor, has approved appointments in various universities of the province.

Dr Rauf Azam has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Punjab University of Technology, Mandi Bahauddin. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in his capacity as the chancellor also approved the service statutes 2021 of Fatima Jinnah Women's University. The schedule of posts proposed by University Syndicate was also approved.

The Punjab governor gave the charge of the post of registrar to additional registrar, Government College University, Dr Shaukat Ali and directed that the process of appointment of a permanent registrar should be completed before the termination of the additional charge period.

The Punjab governor approved to give the charge of controller examination to Additional Controller Examination Government College University Shehzad Ahmed for a period of three months and issued instructions to the authorities concerned to complete the process of appointing controller examination before the termination of the additional charge period.

The chancellor withdrew the additional charge of the post of registrar from Dr Fayyaz- ul-Hassan of Fatima Jinnah Women's University, Rawalpindi and Dr Shoaib Akhtar was given the additional charge of the post of treasurer. The additional charge of the post of controller examinations was given to Deputy Controller Examinations Saima Mushtaq.

The Punjab governor directed the VC of Fatima Jinnah Women's University to complete the process for the appointment of permanent treasurer and controller of examinations within 60 days.

Later, Governor expressed concern on coronavirus positive test of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said 220 million Pakistanis were praying for his health. He urged the public to strictly follow the SOPs as the surge in coronavirus cases was very alarming.