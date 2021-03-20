Rehman Malik, Iraq envoy for solution to IIOJ&K issue

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik said that Pakistan has always desired peaceful and progressive Iraq being an important historical Muslim country that can play a vital role in creating peaceful environment for Muslim unity which is need of the time.

Rehman Malik said this while ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan Hamed Abbas Lafta called on him Friday here at his residence.

During the meeting, both exchanged views over bilateral relations, regional situation, peace process in Iraq, present world political scenario and matters of mutual interest.

Both condemned the human rights violations across the world including Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged there should be a solution to the Kashmir issue per the UNSC resolutions.

Rehman Malik welcomed and extended best wishes to the ambassador and said that the bond of brotherly friendship between Iraq and Pakistan is very strong and Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with Iraq.

He expressed that Pakistan has always wanted to further strengthen the existing brotherly bond between the two countries.