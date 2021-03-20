close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 20, 2021

Explosives recovered in Bajaur

Peshawar

KHAR: Security forces foiled a terrorism bid by recovering hundreds of kilograms of explosive from the Pak-Afghan border area in Bajaur tribal district on Friday. An official statement said that on report of secret agencies, the security forces conducted a raid in Charmang area of Nawagai tehsil and recovered the explosives including improvised explosive devices and weapons. It said the explosives were meant to be used in attacks on security forces in Bajaur.

