Lanka, Bahrain's commanders meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Commander of Sri Lankan Army General Silva Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghan Peace Process and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between the both countries.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, visiting dignitary laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada (the martyr memorial).

A smartly-turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting commander.

Meanwhile, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa Friday appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, regional security especially Afghan peace process and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.