Sat Mar 20, 2021
Strong ties

Newspost

 
March 20, 2021

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that if India and Pakistan maintain good relations, many issues, including the Kashmir issue, can be solved. The two countries must build a strong relationship and have trade ties to boost their economies.

Also, many people cannot meet their relatives living in the other country when the two neighbouring countries go through strained relations. The government is requested to take necessary steps to build good relations with the neighbouring country.

Shamim Nisar

Turbat

