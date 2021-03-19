Kavita kidnapping case

SUKKUR: The Hindu girl reported kidnapped by her father and “forced to convert at Bharchoundi Shareef,” told the court that she was neither kidnapped nor pressurized to convert. Kavita who has now been renamed Ummay Hina, after conversion to Islam, recorded her statement in the court of Judicial and Civil Judge Tangwani Munawar Ali Pirzado, under sec 164. The judge allowed her father and mother to meet their daughter.