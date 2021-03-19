PAL chief, Portuguese envoy discuss cooperation

Islamabad : Academy of Letters (PAL) chairman Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk and Ambassador of Portugal Paulo Neves Pocinho on Wednesday agreed to work together to strengthen literary ties between the two countries.

Welcoming the ambassador to the PAL premises here, Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk said Pakistan's literary relations with Portugal would be enhanced in an effective manner. They also discussed the exchange of writers.

The PAL chairman briefed the visitor on the PAL literary activities and future projects. He said translations were essential for the exchange of literature between Pakistan and Portugal.

The ambassador praised the PAL for playing an important role in the promotion of literature. He appreciated the performance of the PAL and welcomed future plans and expressed interest in working together with it.

Later, the PAL chairman presented the academy's publications to the ambassador. The ambassador also presented him with the publications of Portugal.