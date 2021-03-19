Last Wednesday, I went to Rural Health Centre (RHC), Bara Kahu to have the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. I was impressed by the professionalism of the medical staff and the cleanliness of the facility. All the people involved in the Covid-19 vaccination drive deserve praises. A big thank you to the government for the free vaccine. For all those who have doubts about taking this vaccine, I would like to share that I have not faced any side effects.

The government should also consider charging money for the vaccine from the people who can afford to pay. It will ensure that the government has enough funds to buy more doses of the vaccine.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad