Educational issues discussed

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hassan Murad met Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi in the university on Thursday.

According to a press release, they discussed educational issues, political activities and March 23 saying that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices so we must work for its integrity and prosperity. Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that youths were the future of our country; therefore, better leadership of youths and legislation on youth issues had become a need of the hour. He briefed Mirza Muhammad Afridi about the varsity’s curricular and extra-curricular activities. He said that at UMT, students from different cities, especially from Balochistan, were getting quality education on scholarships while hundreds of students from Balochistan had also graduated after completing their degrees. Mirza Muhammad Afridi expressed his happiness over the visit of UMT saying that the institute was paving the way for the betterment of higher education in Pakistan. He also paid homage to the educational services of former UMT Chairman late Dr Hassan Sohaib Murad.