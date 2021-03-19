Verdict in rape case reserved

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court Thursday reserved its verdict after concluding the trial proceedings in motorway gang rape case. The court reserved the verdict for March 20 (tomorrow).

The ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the case in Camp Jail. As per challan of the case, police stated that the accused Shafqat confessed to his crime and recorded his confessional statement under 164 CrPC before the court of judicial magistrate Rehman Ilahi. It was said that Abid, the prime suspect, also confessed to his crime and recorded his statement before the IO under 161 CrPC. It was stated that the DNA of both the accused had matched with the DNA found in the body of the victim. Moreover, the investigation started after the police got the lead of DNA match from Fort Abbas 2013 rape case. The challan report revealed that Abid Malhi raped the woman twice. Police also made recovery of cell phones of both the accused.

Paragon case: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing Society scam against former ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Saad Rafique until March 26.

Khawaja brothers appeared before the court. However, the statement of any witness could not be recorded. The court summoned all the witnesses on the next day of hearing. The court proceedings were adjourned because the judge concerned was not feeling well.