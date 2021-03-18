Buzdar reviews establishment of Sahulat Bazaars

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office to review the establishment of the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority and extension in the scope of Sahulat Bazaars across the province.

Industries Minister Aslam Iqbal, the chief secretary, the secretary industries and others attended the meeting. The CM gave in-principle approval to the establishment of the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority by disbanding the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company. The chief minister will be the patron-in-chief while the industries minister will perform as chairperson of the authority.

The CM directed identification of land for setting up subsidized Sahulat Bazaars in various districts. He affirmed that Kisan platforms will be established in the Sahulat Bazaars to facilitate farmers to directly sell their agri products. The authority will establish Sahulat Bazaars in various parts of the province while the facility will also be extended to the level of every district and tehsil to function round-the-year.

The facility of Sahulat Bazaars will rid people of price hike, Buzdar said, adding that more than 400 Sahulat Bazaars will be established by the authority to provide flour and other essential items at notified rates. The government will go to every extent to control prices for providing substantial relief to citizens, the CM said.