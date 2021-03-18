‘Daska voters say PTI, PML-N behind rigging in bypolls’

KARACHI: The three public survey companies have found the respondents holding both the PTI and PML-N responsible for rigging and disturbances during February 19 Daska by poll.

The IPSOS, Plus Consultants and Gallup survey used a sample size of 3,000 respondents for the survey conducted from March 2-March 9, 2021.

The IPSOS survey found 47 pc holding PTI responsible for rigging, while 12 pc found fault with the PML-N’s conduct. As many as three percent held the people responsible, the other three pc police and 2 pc blamed the ECP for the rigging in Daska bypolls. Similarly, the Gallup survey found 32 pc respondents accused PTI, while 12 pc held the PML-N responsible for the unfair polling, one pc held PPP, another one pc area officials and one pc held entire political leadership, while three percent found ECP responsible for the election day fracas.

The Plus Consultants found 36 pc blaming the PTI, 24pc PML, 9 pc police, five pc ECP, while four pc found the federal government and an equal four percent accused the provincial government for the electoral disturbances.

The decision of the ECP to hold re-polling in Daska found support in two out of three surveys conducted by the IPSOS, Plus Consultants and the Gallup Pakistan Survey.

According to Gallup Pakistan, 60 pc appreciated the decision of holding the by polls while 22pc opposed the decision. The IPSOS survey found 67 pc to be favouring the ECP decision and 14 pc strongly disagreed with it. The Plus Consultants survey found 40 per cent opposing the holding of Daska bypolls once again, while 33 pc favoured the ECP order.