Traders assured markets’ closure issue to be settled today

Rawalpindi: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Shaikh Rashid Shafiq has assured traders that all their grievances regarding closure of markets during the third wave of coronavirus will be addressed amicably.

He said this while talking to different delegations of businessmen of Rawalpindi that called on him and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Wednesday. The leaderships of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, All Pakistan Marriage Halls Association, Rawalpindi-Islamabad hotels and Restaurants Association, All Pakistan Furniture Dealers Association, Muttahida Naanbais Welfare Association, Employees Association of Pakistan, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan, All Pakistan Chicken Retailers Association, and several other business groups met with Shaikh Rashid Shafiq.

Shaikh Rashid Shafiq told ‘The News’ that all genuine issues of traders will be resolved. “We have talked to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and requested to end the holiday of Saturday and allow traders to continue business activities six days a week rather than four days. We have also requested to increase the time of closure of markets as well, he said. The Punjab chief minister has agreed to our suggestions,” he claimed.

He also said that traders will meet with Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi at 10 am on Thursday (today) to settle all the issues. “We do not want any kind of unrest in the city,” he said.

On the other hand, hide and seek games between police and shopkeepers continued on Thursday as police insisted on the closure of shops at 6 pm but shopkeepers refused to abide by their orders. The local administration in two days sealed several shops and issued warning notices to 1600 shopkeepers. Police were facing strong resistance by shopkeepers in the city and cantonment board localities.

The business community of Rawalpindi and Islamabad continuously staging protest demonstrations against the government decision regarding the closure of all markets and shops at 6 pm and three-day break of commercial activities in a week.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Shirjeel Mir strongly condemned the district administration's decision to close down shops and markets at 6:00 pm. He said that traders were already enjoying the holiday of Friday, so how could they survive with four-day work in a week. The business community was already facing a financial crisis for the past two years, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said that we are following the orders of the Punjab government. “I will talk to the business community on Thursday but I could not do anything without the permission of Punjab Home Department,” he said.