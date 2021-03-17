SHC seeks ECP comments on Vawda plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to file comments on a petition, filed by newly elected senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Vawda, challenging the Commission proceedings against him with regard to the National Assembly constituency NA-249 election matter.

Petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had disposed of the petition following resignation of the petitioner from NA seat, observing that the ECP could probe the issue with regard to submission of false affidavit before it.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the ECP could not start adversarial proceedings under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution. The ECP law officer submitted that petitioner was intimated several times to submit renunciation certificate of his US nationality, but he failed to produce the same. He said such proceedings were being conducted rightly by the ECP within the parameters of Article 218 (3) of the Constitution. The SHC division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, directed the ECP counsel to file comments by March 31 for further arguments on the petition. The petitioner submitted that he had been declared as the returned candidate for NA-249 Karachi in 2018 general election; however, the ECP was unlawfully entertaining applications with regard to his disqualification as a member of the parliament.