Retired Brig Sartaj Qizilbash named Imamia Jirga GS

PESHAWAR: Retired Brigadier Sartaj Qaizilbash has been named the general secretary of the Imamia Jirga (the council of elders) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jirga arranged in the Jamia Masjid Koocha Risaldar. The ulema and councillors of the Jirga from various districts of KP attended the meeting.

The participants offered fateha for the departed soul of the founder and general secretary of the Imamia Jirga, late Sardar Sajjad Hussain Zahid, and for other deceased members of the Milat-e-Jafferia.

They recalled that the jirga, headed by late Syed Fazal Ali Shah and late Sardar Sajjad Hussain Zahid and their companions played a great role in restoring sectarian peace in Peshawar after it was disturbed in 1992. The liaison secretary of the Jirga, Akhunzada Muzaffar Ali, proposed the name of retired Brigadier Sartaj Qizilbash for the general secretary position.