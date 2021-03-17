Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged at Rs107,150/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold remained the same at Rs91,864, it added.

However, in the international market, gold prices increased $3 to $1,734/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,370/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,174.55, it added.