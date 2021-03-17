Air chief pays farewell call to COAS, DG ISI

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a farewell visit to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the Army chief thanked the CAS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated CAS Anwar Khan’s dynamic leadership and professionalism displayed during operation “Swift Retort” and critical support rendered in fight against terrorism. “Because of his immense efforts and quality leadership, Pakistan Air Force today is a force second to none,” he said.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CAS was presented guard of honour at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Monument). CAS Anwar Khan also paid a farewell call on Director General Inter Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

The DG ISI thanked the Air chief for his contribution in enhancing the professional capability of PAF during his illustrious career. The CAS also appreciated ISI’s performance in guarding and furthering national interests.