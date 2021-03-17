Rights groups urge release of Tunisian activist

Tunis: Human rights organisations in Tunisia and abroad called Tuesday for the release of a gay rights and democracy activist sentenced to jail for insulting police officers.

Rania Amdouni, a 26-year-old rights campaigner often seen at pro-democracy protests, has been the target of an alleged smear campaign by police unions after taking part in protests against police repression in January.

She was arrested on February 27 and sentenced days later to six months behind bars. Her appeal is set for Wednesday. Amdouni "was arrested when she complained of aggression on the street due to her physical appearance, considered ‘non-conforming’ to gender stereotypes," dozens of Tunisian, Moroccan, Algerian and French associations and activists said in a joint statement.